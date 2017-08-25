Harvey makes landfall in Texas as Category 4 hurricane

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Reuters) – Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast on Friday as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 130 miles per hour, the most powerful storm in over a decade to hit the mainland United States.
