Harvey swamps Louisiana, eastern Texas with heavy rains

HOUSTON/LAKE CHARLES, La. (Reuters) – Tropical Storm Harvey bore down on eastern Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday, bringing the catastrophic downpours that paralyzed the U.S. energy hub of Houston with record rainfall and drove tens of thousands of people from their homes.
