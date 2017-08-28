Harvey’s rains shut in more U.S. refineries, sending fuel prices higher

HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. fuel prices surged on Monday as two more Gulf Coast refiners cut output and a third considered reductions, leaving more than 13 percent of the country’s refining capacity offline after Tropical Storm Harvey flooded plants and shut seaports.
