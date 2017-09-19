Hazeltree Enhances Treasury Management for Neuberger Berman

NEW YORK, LONDON and HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, today announced the successful implementation of its treasury product suite at Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager.

Hazeltree enhances Neuberger Berman’s treasury functions through automated workflows in reconciliation, securities financing, margin management as well as cash and collateral management. Hazeltree’s solution will create efficiencies and provide scalability across these growing functions.

“At Neuberger Berman, we continually work to enhance our infrastructure to best serve clients and the increasingly complex solutions they demand,” said Pat Lomelo, Neuberger Berman’s Global Head of Operations. “Hazeltree has helped to streamline our treasury management function and has delivered leading-edge risk-reduction capabilities.”

“We are pleased to work with an industry-leading global investment manager,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “The successful implementation of the full Hazeltree suite of products at Neuberger Berman is a testament to the flexibility and capability of our solutions for complex businesses of all types managing cash, collateral and other treasury functions.”

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate operational alpha, reduce a range of risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages equities, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund portfolios for institutions and advisors worldwide. With offices in 19 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 1,900 professionals. The company was named the #1 firm in Pensions & Investments 2016 Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm fosters an investment culture of fundamental research and independent thinking. It manages $271 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

Contact:

Sameer Shalaby, President & CEO

[email protected]

646.790.7250