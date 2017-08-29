Breaking News
Home / Top News / HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Authorization for Additional Share Repurchases

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Authorization for Additional Share Repurchases

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:HDS) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the Company to enter into a new $500 million share repurchase program for the repurchase of an additional amount of the Company’s common stock, subject to the limitations discussed below.  The Company completed its previously authorized $500 million share repurchase program on August 8, 2017, purchasing a total of 15.9 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $31.37 per share.

 The Company will conduct repurchases under the new share repurchase program in the open market and through broker negotiated purchases in compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and subject to market conditions, restrictive covenants contained in existing debt agreements, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The share repurchases will be funded from the Company’s available cash balances. This share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock, and it may be terminated at any time at the Company’s discretion. The Company had approximately 187 million shares of common stock outstanding as of August 27, 2017.

About HD Supply
HD Supply Holdings, Inc., including its indirect subsidiary HD Supply, Inc. (together, “HD Supply”) (www.hdsupply.com), is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. HD Supply provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in maintenance, repair and operations and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 260 locations across 36 states and six Canadian provinces, HD Supply’s approximately 11,000 associates provide localized, customer-driven services including jobsite delivery, will call or direct-ship options, diversified logistics and innovative solutions that contribute to its customers’ success.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future results, and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “comfortable with,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. A number of important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those “Risk factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2017, filed on March 14, 2017, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2017, filed on June 6, 2017 and otherwise described from time to time in the Company’s, and HD Supply, Inc.’s, other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
HD Supply Investor Relations
770-852-9100
[email protected]

Media Contact: 
Quiana Pinckney, APR
HD Supply Public Relations
770-852-9057
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.