HDS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – HDS

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) from November 9, 2016 through June 5, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 11, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for HD Supply investors under the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that defendants during the Class Period made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HD Supply’s full year 2017 growth and operational leverage targets were unattainable; (2) the operational recovery of its Facilities Maintenance supply chain was not going according to plan; (3) HD Supply was exploring the sale of its Waterworks segment; (4) Defendant Joseph DeAngelo, with full knowledge of the undisclosed materially adverse facts alleged herein, embarked on a selling spree of personal holdings of HD Supply stock that netted him over $54 million in proceeds; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about HD Supply’s business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

