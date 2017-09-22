HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Health Insurance Innovations – (HIIQ)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 10, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (Nasdaq:HIIQ), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 2, 2017 and September 11, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

Health Insurance Innovations (“HII”) investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-health-insurance-innovations-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

HII and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 11, 2017, a report released by SeekingAlpha revealed that the Company’s application for a key insurance license in its home state of Florida had been denied months earlier due in part to material errors and omissions and that in the process of appealing that rejection, the Company predicted a disastrous “domino effect” that the rejection would have in other states where it conducts business.

On this news, the price of HII’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler’s team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.