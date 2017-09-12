HELLA Aglaia and NXP Reveal Open Vision Platform for Safe Autonomous Driving

Unique three-pillar concept: scalable, functionally safe, AI ready

Open approach allows the combination of the industry’s best sensor and software technologies for all levels of automated driving

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HELLA Aglaia and NXP are expanding their current ADAS car vision platform with artificial intelligence (AI) capability in 2018. HELLA Aglaia’s ADAS platforms include NXP’s S32 and i.MX auto-grade processors, enabling a safe, scalable and complete range of front vision NCAP functionality, allowing OEMs to deploy in the volume car segment. The next step in the cooperation is to add artificial intelligence for automated driving to this innovative modular setup. This will offer system integrators and carmakers unprecedented design flexibility while complying with stringent ASIL requirements.

Many of today’s available vision platforms are closed and proprietary, inhibiting further software integration. From a system integrator and carmaker perspective this effectively “locks out” the ability to innovate and combine the best available sensor technology and software sources in the market. HELLA and NXP’s cooperation and joint development work is based on the conviction that camera-based platforms must be open and safe to enable NCAP functions and level 3 to 5 automated driving.

“Reliably and safely replacing the senses of a human driver is a complex task that demands the industry’s best in terms of hardware, software and acceleration technology,” said Kamal Khouri, general manager and vice president of ADAS, NXP Semiconductors. “For these reasons, HELLA Aglaia’s expertise in ADAS software is a great fit with our innovative and leading semiconductor solutions.”

“We strongly believe in a safe and open ADAS model that allows Tier1 and OEMs to freely pick and combine hardware and software components from the best suppliers in the market and which supports them in integrating their own IP to create their specific unique selling points,” says Kay Talmi, managing director, HELLA Aglaia.

Availability

Aglaia is proud to add NXP’s i.MX application processor and NXP’s powerful S32V vision processing microprocessor to the list of platforms supported by Aglaia’s vision software. These two solutions are scalable to cover today’s most relevant driver assistance functions to system integrators and OEMs. This includes traffic sign recognition, lane departure detection, adaptive headlights, as well as pedestrian and vehicle detection and enablement tools and software. The S32V has the added capability of intrinsic hardware ASIL-B safety and ASIL-C safety using software redundancy. S32V samples are available today with full availability Oct. 30, 2017. Visit www.nxp.com/s32V for more information.

The release of NXP’s next-generation vision processor in 2018 will provide the compute power for artificial intelligence and thus enable even more complex automated driving functions such as pixelwise classification, semantic path finding and vehicle localization functions.

About NXP

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has 31,000 employees in more than 33 countries and posted revenue of $9.5 billion in 2016. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

About HELLA Aglaia

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co and is one of the leading global developers of intelligent visual sensor systems. The result of many years of experience, our expertise in mono- and stereo-camera systems, image processing and software programming makes possible the development of innovative industrial solutions and highly effective products for driver-assistance systems, electromobility and people counting. Many of our products set international standards and open completely new application possibilities and future opportunities.

