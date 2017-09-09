Help those who hunger for food, dignity, pope urges Colombians

MEDELLIN, Colombia (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Saturday urged Colombians to help their fellow citizens who hunger for food, dignity and God, pressing his appeal for the South American country to tackle social inequality.
