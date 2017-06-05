Hewlett Packard Enterprise Introduces New High-Margin Solutions and Services Growth Opportunities for Partners

LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) today introduced new channel competencies and partner resources to its industry-leading Partner Ready program making it easier for partners to position and sell the HPE portfolio spanning hybrid and edge solutions. HPE also unveiled new HPE Pointnext services that partners can leverage to grow incremental revenue streams, plus a suite of digital marketing resources to help partners drive demand and build pipeline in today’s digital world.

Digital transformation is driving profound changes in today’s marketplace and creating new opportunities for HPE and its partners. To help partners better engage with customers and streamline sales processes more efficiently, HPE is announcing the following updates to its Partner Ready program:

Expanded Partner Ready Competencies to include a broader set of hybrid IT, data and analytics, and Intelligent Edge solutions built on HPE infrastructure. These pre-packaged solutions, based on proven HPE methodologies, help partners deliver new technologies faster and with reduced cost for customers. Introduced in September, Partner Ready Competencies – a framework of refined expertise around clusters of select HPE solutions – now include Rapid Provisioning, Enterprise Private and Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud Express; Data Management and Analytics with SAP HANA; Mobile First Campus and more. These Competencies are designed to help partners of all sizes transform their business to a solutions led model at their own pace. To support partners in the sales and support of these competencies, HPE will offer an expanded set of partner enablement assets, including reference architectures, solution guides, customer presentations, and quick reference cards.

New Silver Data Center Specialization reduces partner training time from nine days down to five days, while empowering sales teams to gain the skills they need to effectively sell across the HPE portfolios including Arista, SimpliVity and Nimble.

reduces partner training time from nine days down to five days, while empowering sales teams to gain the skills they need to effectively sell across the HPE portfolios including Arista, SimpliVity and Nimble. Knowledge Credit Simplification will now be based on the same leading-edge curriculum used for HPE employee enablement to ensure partners are focused on content tied to business priorities, resulting in fewer administrative inefficiencies and more business outcomes.

To help partners adapt to the realities of building pipeline in today’s digital world, HPE introduced the HPE Partner Ready Digital Marketing Program. The program provides a suite of channel marketing offerings including resources, tools, content, campaigns, and education that enable partners to increase their digital marketing proficiency, better connect with customers, and increase their pipeline and revenue. The program unifies all HPE digital marketing assets for partners under one program to make it easier and faster for partners to consume, access and leverage those assets to drive growth.

“Every day I meet with partners to hear their feedback and perspective on how we can continue to drive the value, resources and expertise they and our joint customers have come to trust and expect from our company,” said Denzil Samuels, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Indirect Sales at HPE. “The latest updates to our industry-leading Partner Ready program and the new digital marketing program reflect our continued commitment to deliver the solutions that speak to the needs of our partners and set them up for success.”

Accelerate Digital Transformation with HPE Partner Ready for Services

With the recent launch of HPE Pointnext, partners have even more opportunity to ignite and accelerate digital transformations for their customers. HPE Pointnext is developing new services purpose-built for scale and delivery by the channel, as well as systems integrator and advisory partners, and sharing more intellectual property with partners on key solutions. HPE Partner Ready for Services allows partners and their customers to capture new revenue streams and increase sales velocity by selling end-to-end solutions with HPE Pointnext.

HPE today also announced Capacity Care from HPE Pointnext, a new midmarket solution for the channel that enables capacity monitoring and procurement support for HPE ProLiant Gen10 systems. This service combines usage tracking, capacity monitoring, and quarterly consultations to take the guesswork out of capacity management and get customers closer to cloud-like utilization levels — lowering total cost of ownership.

Drive Additional Pipeline and Revenue with the HPE Partner Ready Digital Marketing Program

A significant global shift in B2B purchase behavior is impacting how partners engage customers along the buyer’s journey to drive pipeline. In today’s digitally driven world, customers are in control of their own research and purchase processes. As a result, partners must actively engage customers with tools and content that align to where and how customers are consuming purchase-related information along their journey. To help partners capitalize on these behavioral changes, HPE announced the Partner Ready Digital Marketing Program. Through the use of program tools, content, and resources, partners can accelerate their digital marketing proficiency and execution to drive pipeline and sales. The new program enables partners in three key ways:

Collaborate: Leverage HPE resources or Marketing Services Agencies to facilitate marketing planning and execution. Partners benefit from access to Partner Marketing Managers, Marketing Services Agencies, Market Development Funds (MDF) and events.

Leverage HPE resources or Marketing Services Agencies to facilitate marketing planning and execution. Partners benefit from access to Partner Marketing Managers, Marketing Services Agencies, Market Development Funds (MDF) and events. Educate: Improve digital marketing proficiency with educational resources and training such as workshops, on-demand content recordings and thought-leadership content and guides on the latest digital marketing trends.

Improve digital marketing proficiency with educational resources and training such as workshops, on-demand content recordings and thought-leadership content and guides on the latest digital marketing trends. Empower: Accelerate digital marketing execution by leveraging HPE tools and co-marketing campaign content. Quickly and easily launch digital marketing with Product & Solutions Now, Content Syndication, the Partner Ready Social Media Center, and the Partner Marketing Concierge Service. New enhancements include one-click downloads of Partner Ready Social Media Center content as well as expanding the Social Media Center language support to include German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese.

Expanded HPE portfolio for More Partner Opportunity

HPE continues to ramp up its capabilities both organically and inorganically to help partners and customers transform and grow their business in the age of digital disruption. The recent acquisitions of SimpliVity, Cloud Cruiser and Nimble Storage build on HPE’s strategy to make hybrid IT simple through software-defined infrastructure.

In addition, HPE is leading the way in creating growth opportunities for partners by augmenting its software-defined infrastructure with pre-integrated, tested and supported software from leaders in fast-growth categories like containers, hybrid cloud and big data. The combination creates services opportunities for channel partners and integrators alike taking advantage of new or enhanced integrations and offerings recently announced with Docker, Mesosphere and other software partners.

HPE is also deepening its industry alliances, forging unique joint solutions that meet demanding requirements in specific industries. Tomorrow HPE and Wipro Technologies will announce their expanded partnership with a new go-to-market agreement that combines Wipro’s infrastructure-as-a-service offerings with HPE’s Flexible Capacity to help customers capture the benefits of consumption-based IT. Additional examples of recently announced alliances include GE Digital for the Industrial Internet, Nokia for smart cities, and Tata Communications to help build the world’s largest IoT network in India.

“HPE’s expanded partnerships with ISVs and industry-specific alliances is creating new opportunities for channel partners and system integrators to drive customers’ digital transformation services around applications and data as well as edge-to-core network integration,” said Olivier Suinat, Senior Vice President, Global Industries & Strategic Alliances. “The Partner Ready program is the broadest and richest program providing joint marketing, enablement and joint business growth for this expanded ecosystem.”

