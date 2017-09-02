BEIRUT (Reuters) – Most of an Islamic State evacuation convoy stuck in east Syria has crossed out of government territory and is no longer the responsibility of the Syrian government or its ally Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shi’ite group said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Wildfire on edge of Los Angeles spreads after triggering evacuations - September 2, 2017
- Hezbollah says bulk of IS convoy has left Syrian government area - September 2, 2017
- ‘Send Merkel home’, says right-wing rival in constituency battle - September 2, 2017