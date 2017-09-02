BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the Syrian army are seeking a new route for a convoy of Islamic State fighters and their families bound for the jihadists’ stronghold in eastern Syria, a commander in the military alliance backing Syria’s government said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kenyan president, election overturned by court, attacks judiciary - September 2, 2017
- Hezbollah, Syrian army seek new route for stranded Islamic State convoy - September 2, 2017
- Rohingya Muslims flee as more than 2,600 houses burned in Myanmar’s Rakhine - September 2, 2017