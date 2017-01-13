High Score: U.S. News & World Report Ranks Prosthodontist Among 2017 Best Jobs, Best Paying

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A career as a prosthodontist landed at No. 21 among The 100 Best Jobs of 2017 — deemed so based on such metrics as profitability and work-life balance — in new rankings released this month by U.S. News & World Report.

The news organization annually compiles and publishes the rankings of American professions. It based the latest rankings on data culled from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



In other related labor rankings in the report, prosthodontist also scored high, coming in at No. 10 among Best Paying Jobs and No. 16 among Best Health Care Jobs. The reported median salary for prosthodontists is listed as $119,740. The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) agrees with the findings.



“U.S. News & World Report’s data confirm what we already tend to know as prosthodontists, which is that there are top-notch rewards to helping patients regain function, esthetics, self-esteem, and other health benefits by restoring their teeth and their smiles,” said ACP President Dr. Susan E. Brackett, a board certified prosthodontist. “It’s a winning way to spend one’s working years.”



Of all the career choices someone could make, working within health care seems a good bet, as more than half of The Best 100 Jobs of 2017 are in the field. Dentist ranked as the No. 1 among The 100 Best Jobs of 2017. Aside from prosthodontist, other American Dental Association recognized dental specialties that ranked include orthodontist (No. 5) and oral and maxillofacial surgeon (No. 9).



U.S. News & World Report compiles the annual rankings by measuring and weighing seven areas: median salary, employment rate, 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.



Prosthodontists are specialized dentists with advanced training in oral health issues, who are committed to improving patient outcomes. From implants, crowns, veneers and tooth whitening, to full-mouth reconstruction, prosthodontists specialize in digital dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and sleep apnea solutions.



The ACP is the only prosthodontic specialty organization whose membership is based solely on education credentials. ACP members must be in or have completed an ADA-accredited advanced education program in Prosthodontics.



