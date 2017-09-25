Breaking News
HomeVi announces the launch of syndication of EUR 1,020 million Senior Secured Term Loan B for debt refinancing

Suresnes, September 25, 2017 – 8:30 am CET

HomeVi S.A.S. (“HomeVi”) today announced that it will shortly begin syndicating a Senior Secured Term Loan B of EUR 1,020 million and a Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 130 million in order to refinance certain current indebtedness, including all of HomeVi’s existing Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021 and Floating Rate Senior Secured Notes due 2021, and pay applicable redemption premiums. 

Consummation and actual terms of the new financing, including principal amount, interest rate and maturity, remain subject to market conditions and completion of syndication.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such statements reflect the current views of HomeVi about further events and/or financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the consummation of the new financing, potential changes in market conditions, any expectation regarding the terms of the new Term Loan B and Revolving Credit Facility and, more generally, HomeVi’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets. No assurances can be given that any such financing, event or set of circumstances will come to fruition at all or as projected, and actual results may differ materially from these projections.

Important Regulatory Notice
This announcement contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under European Union Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse.

DomusVi Group at a glance
DomusVi, created in 1983, is one of the leading provider of services to elderly people. It provides a full range of services to 42,000 residents and customers with 315 nursing homes, 16 residential facilities, 5 mental care facilities and 50 home care agencies throughout France, Spain and China. The Group employs more than 28,000 people.
