Honk Launches On-Campus Parking at University of Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HonkMobile, North America’s fastest and most convenient way to find and pay for parking, announced today it has launched its services at the University of Alberta. Students can now skip the pay station and pay for on-campus parking at U of A’s 7,000+ parking spots with the touch of a button, using any internet connected device.

The Honk app allows drivers to search, pay for, and top up parking sessions directly from their smartphone, tablet or computer. Honk sends users a text alert 15 minutes before their session expires with the option of adding more time remotely – ideal for when classes or study sessions run late.

“We believe in fostering a vibrant and supportive learning, teaching and working environment for our students, staff and visitors,” said Randa Kachkar, Associate Director of Parking Services at the University of Alberta. “Honk is an important part of that culture as it makes life for the University community easier by removing the worry from parking. ONEcard holders can even pay for parking through the app using their ONEcard.”

“The last thing students, staff and visitors should have to worry about is parking,” said Honk Founder & CEO Michael Back. “By implementing Honk across campus parking, U of A has ensured that this process becomes both painless and easy – making parking an afterthought for users.”

Currently available at 19 universities and colleges across Canada, Honk is committed to providing innovative parking solutions to postsecondary institutions across North America. By providing easy, efficient and secure payment solutions, U of A students no longer have to worry about parking and can focus on maintaining the sterling reputation of the Green and Gold!

About University of Alberta

The University of Alberta in Edmonton is one of Canada’s top teaching and research universities, with an international reputation for excellence across the humanities, sciences, creative arts, business, engineering, and health sciences. Home to 39,000 students and 15,000 faculty and staff, the university has an annual budget of $1.84 billion and attracts nearly $450 million in sponsored research revenue.

The U of A offers close to 400 rigorous undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs in 18 faculties on five campuses—including one rural and one francophone campus. The university has more than 275,000 alumni worldwide. The university and its people remain dedicated to the promise made in 1908 by founding president Henry Marshall Tory that knowledge shall be used for “uplifting the whole people.”

About HonkMobile

Honk is North America’s leading provider of both on-demand mobile payments and advance reservations for parking. Honk’s innovative cloud-based technology streamlines parking by allowing users to search, pay for, and top up parking from their mobile phone, tablet or any internet connected device.

Honk is already accepted at over 800 locations and 150,000 parking spaces across Canada and the United States. Using a single account, motorists can pay for parking anywhere Honk is accepted across North America.

The HonkMobile app can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android at www.honkmobile.com or via the App Store or Google Play.

