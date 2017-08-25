HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 25 August 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
HONKARAKENNE OYJ: MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Saarimäki, Kyösti
|Position:
|Member of the Board/Deputy member
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437007POZXRBIWNJ629_20170824201723_2
|Issuer
|Name:
|Honkarakenne Oyj
|LEI:
|7437007POZXRBIWNJ629
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2017-08-24
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009900104
|Volume:
|576
|Unit price:
|2,75000 Euro
|Volume:
|2150
|Unit price:
|2,75000 Euro
|Volume:
|774
|Unit price:
|2,75000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|3500
|Volume weighted average price:
|2.75000 Euro
HONKARAKENNE OYJ
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, [email protected] or
Leena Aalto, Vice President – Finance, CFO, tel +358 40 769 4590, [email protected]
DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Key media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.honka.com
Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered close to 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made at the company’s own factory in Karstula, Finland. In 2016, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 36.1, of which exports accounted for 49%. www.honka.com
