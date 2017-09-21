Hotel Guests Ask “Smart Art” for Service via New IoT Offering

Broomfield, Colorado, Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broomfield, CO – September 21, 2017 — Soundwall, the leading provider of smart, flat panel art speakers that integrate with the aesthetics and technology in-room, and Volara, the fully integrated voice-hub for the hotel industry, announced today a joint solution that enables hotel guests to make verbal requests of their guest room “smart art” and seamlessly receive the requested service from the hotel. This cutting edge enterprise solution is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and other natural language processing platforms and integrates seamlessly into other hotel technologies. Soundwall’s innovative, design-centric hardware and Volara’s hotel-grade software connects guests to hotel staff and services by automated voice. American Hotel Register Company, a leader in embracing forward trends that benefit the hospitality industry, will lead global distribution efforts.

Soundwall’s blend of elegant form and high-tech function make it a perfect showcase of The Gallery, the luxury product division of American Hotel. The Gallery is not only a carefully curated collection of the world’s finest brands, but also a dedicated team of concierge advisors with deep experience in professional design who distribute the highest quality items to hotels on a global scale.

Hotels can select the natural language processing platform of their choice – whether Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or another provider – and manage the voice-interactions across all Soundwall installations in-room from a single user-friendly cloud-based management interface.

Volara engages guests by voice today in leading branded properties including JW Marriott San Antonio, Westin Buffalo, Alexis Hotel by Kimpton Seattle and TheWit by Hilton DoubleTree Chicago, as well as boutique hotels including Acme Hotel Chicago, Marina Del Rey Hotel, Grand Hotel Sunnyvale, and Hotel Walloon, among others. Soundwall has lived as a technology and design-forward fixture in private luxury residences around the globe since its launch in 2014 and has now launched an enterprise grade, luxury line for the hotel vertical.

The joint solution provides an easy, fun way for guests to request services, get recommendations, and generally engage with hotel staff and services just by speaking to the art on the wall. Through the joint-solution, hotel guests can ask questions typically conveyed to a hotel concierge, valet, housekeeper or bellman. The interactions are integrated with existing hotel incident management software such as Amadeus HotSOS and SynergyMMS. These requests generate ticket items that can be immediately addressed by staff to ensure the highest level of guest service. Responses to guest inquiries will be tailored to be consistent with the hotel’s brand and are easily updated in real-time by hotel staff. Requests from guests can be tracked and trends identified to streamline service and create operational efficiencies for the hotel. Also, within the dashboard, staff can update responses to each question to reflect timely offers and upcoming activities. Hotels can expect to generate increased revenue per guest by seamlessly highlighting services and offers available on hotel grounds vs. alternative off-premises options often highlighted via standard search apps on the guest’s personal smart device.

“Volara is thrilled to be working with Soundwall to meld the magic of voice-interaction with the beauty of art and high quality sound,” said David Berger, CEO of Volara. “For guests, it is a remarkable mix of form and function. For hoteliers, it is a business tool that will provide a demonstrable return on investment.”

“Soundwall has always been known for its exceptional beauty, high quality sound and overall WOW factor,” said Adam Goodman, President of Soundwall. “Luxury hotel guests have significant demands and this joint solution provides them with swift responses to their every need while seamlessly integrating with the aesthetics and technology in-room. Soundwall’s partnership with Volara will set a new standard in the hotel space for how beauty and technology can come together to create a truly differentiated luxury experience for guests. It’s great to see the hospitality industry truly embrace guest experience enhancement trends in IoT (Internet of Things). And, thanks to the industry leadership, expertise and reach of global distribution partner, American Hotel, we have a true industry defining solution that is seeing swift adoption”

“From its interchangeable art to its innovative technology, Soundwall elevates the luxury experience for guests while addressing the needs of hotel operations,” said Helen Lee, Vice President, Merchandising, at American Hotel. “Feedback from hotel leadership has been overwhelmingly positive, so this is much more than a product advancement. It is a creative breakthrough that stretches the imagination, and is bound to redefine expectations.”

“Soundwall delivers on next generation desires in a way that celebrates art forms that have always engaged and inspired,” said Karl Baker, Senior Vice President, Hospitality at American Hotel. “Hotels looking to provide a differentiated guest experience consistent with their brand and the demands of today’s high-end traveler will be hard pressed to find a better aligned product on the market.”

About Soundwall

Soundwall is the leading manufacturer of “smart art” technology for the hospitality space and beyond. Founded in 2014, we are a Colorado-based company made up of individuals who are deeply committed to blurring the line between art and technology. Soundwall is a unique platform that combines art, sound, lights and social technologies to create an immersive and magical experience for users. There is no hidden speaker. The entire surface of the art is a speaker. Many Soundwall customers are influencers in the worlds of art, music and professional sports. Soundwall technology can be found in high-end residences, offices and businesses around the globe.

Adam Goodman

[email protected]

About American Hotel Register Company

American Hotel Register Company is the world’s premier hospitality supplier. With unparalleled industry experience and more than 150 years of service, American Hotel offers customers 70,000 products, 1,600 national brands, an expanding portfolio of eco-friendly products and best value items from its own Registry® brand. The company also oversees The Gallery, a curated collection that caters to the refined tastes of select luxury hotels. Featuring elegant linens, amenities and guest room accessories from the most recognized brands in the world, The Gallery benefits from an American Hotel supply chain infrastructure that promises fast delivery from distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. American Hotel is a private, family-owned business and parent company to International Hotel Supply, and serves customers in more than 140 countries. Learn more at americanhotel.com, or call 1-800-323-5686.

About Volara

Volara is THE provider of custom voice-based solutions to the hospitality industry. Named a TechOvation semi-finalist by Hotel Technology Next Generation (HTNG) and an Alexa Enterprise Agency by Amazon – the only such agency focused exclusively on the hospitality industry – Volara’s proprietary software creates a hotel business tool atop the leading hardware and natural language processing platforms. Volara’s proven best practices ensure high utilization rates and an optimal guest experience – ensuring hotel guests’ engagement is personal and remarkable. Volara enables hotels to serve guests more efficiently and subtly influence their behavior while leaving them with a warm feeling toward the brand. For more information, please visit www.volara.io.

David Berger

[email protected]

