House Speaker Ryan says rates must be permanent in tax reform

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday rejected speculation that future tax legislation could include temporary tax cuts for businesses, saying macro-economic elements of tax reform including rates must be permanent.
