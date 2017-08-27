Houston devastated by deadly flooding from Harvey, more rain ahead

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Catastrophic flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Harvey inundated Houston on Sunday, forcing residents of the fourth most populous U.S. city to flee in boats or hunker down in anticipation of several more days of “unprecedented” rainfall.
