H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 24 cents per share, payable October 2, 2017, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2017.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is a global consumer tax services provider. Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 12,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, and through H&R Block tax software products for the DIY consumer. H&R Block also offers adjacent Tax Plus products and services. In fiscal 2017, H&R Block had annual revenues of over $3 billion with 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide. For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

CONTACT: For Further Information Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, [email protected] Media Relations: Susan Waldron, (816) 854-5522, [email protected]