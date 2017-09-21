Hub Group Earns Intermodal Carrier Quality Award from Ryder

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), a multi-modal transportation solutions provider, announced today that it has been honored by Ryder System, Inc. with a Ryder Carrier Quality Award in the Intermodal category.

“Being recognized by Ryder for service quality and operational excellence is a testament to our entire team,” said Don Maltby, Hub Group President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are all proud to support Ryder and help them maintain the high levels of professionalism and reliable service their customers expect.”

The Ryder Carrier Quality Award recognizes excellence through a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, claims handling, customer service, technology applications, economic value, and innovation for the last full calendar year.

“We thank and congratulate Hub Group for going above and beyond to ensure that goods are moved in a safe, timely, and efficient manner,” said Dave Belter, Vice President and General Manager of Transportation Management for Ryder. “Thanks in part to the support of carriers like Hub Group, Ryder is well-equipped to deliver on the promises to its customers.”

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with nearly $3.6 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 3,500 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry-leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

About Ryder

Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock (NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts. For more information, visit www.ryder.com, and follow us on our Online Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.