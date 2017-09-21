Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hub Group Earns Intermodal Carrier Quality Award from Ryder

Hub Group Earns Intermodal Carrier Quality Award from Ryder

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), a multi-modal transportation solutions provider, announced today that it has been honored by Ryder System, Inc. with a Ryder Carrier Quality Award in the Intermodal category.

“Being recognized by Ryder for service quality and operational excellence is a testament to our entire team,” said Don Maltby, Hub Group President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are all proud to support Ryder and help them maintain the high levels of professionalism and reliable service their customers expect.”

The Ryder Carrier Quality Award recognizes excellence through a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, claims handling, customer service, technology applications, economic value, and innovation for the last full calendar year.

“We thank and congratulate Hub Group for going above and beyond to ensure that goods are moved in a safe, timely, and efficient manner,” said Dave Belter, Vice President and General Manager of Transportation Management for Ryder. “Thanks in part to the support of carriers like Hub Group, Ryder is well-equipped to deliver on the promises to its customers.”

About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with nearly $3.6 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 3,500 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry-leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

About Ryder
Ryder is a FORTUNE 500® commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company. Ryder’s stock (NYSE:R) is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average and the S&P MidCap 400® index. Ryder has been named among FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and has been recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, environmentally-friendly fleet and supply chain solutions, and world-class safety and security programs. The Company is a proud member of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, supporting national and local disaster preparedness and response efforts.  For more information, visit www.ryder.com, and follow us on our Online Newsroom and social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS:
Elena Izakson, [email protected], 630-795-2202
Jennifer Hanlon, [email protected], 305-500-4547
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.