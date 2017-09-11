HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.9.2017 AT 13:00

Huhtamaki’s financial reporting in 2018

In 2018, Huhtamaki will publish financial information as follows:

Results 2017 February 14 Annual Accounts 2017 week 8 Interim Report, January 1 – March 31, 2018 April 25 Half-yearly Report, January 1 – June 30, 2018 July 20 Interim Report, January 1 – September 30, 2018 October 25

Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. Silent period before publication of Results 2017 is four weeks. Silent period before publication of half-yearly report and interim reports starts on the last day of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Wedneday, April 25, 2018. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7815

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Group Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 77 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we’re well placed to support our customers’ growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,400 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2016 our net sales totaled EUR 2.9 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.