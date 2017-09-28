Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Technical Solutions Division Receives Multiple-Award Contract to Provide Training Services to the U.S. Navy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE:HII) Technical Solutions division was recently awarded a $25 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple-award contract from the U.S. Navy to provide training services for tactical afloat shipboard, ashore and submarine command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems.

The three-year contract includes two one-year option periods, which, if exercised, could bring the value of the contract to $43 million. Work will be performed on ships and land sites worldwide and, if all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2022. This is one of four multiple-award contracts.

“This award is the result of the first true collaborative effort of HII’s Integrated Mission Solutions team and our Fleet Support team,” Andy Green, president of HII’s Technical Solutions division, said. “The synergy of both groups’ capabilities is an example of why HII acquired Camber to join its Technical Solutions division.”

Support will include development and implementation of training solutions, scheduling of fleet training, and technical training equipment design and installation.

HII Technical Solutions is a professional services business providing solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers worldwide. The division was formed in December 2016 when HII acquired Camber Corp. and combined it with HII’s existing services subsidiaries, including AMSEC, Continental Maritime of San Diego, Newport News Industrial, SN3, Undersea Solutions Group and UniversalPegasus International. Technical Solutions provides fleet maintenance and modernization, unmanned solutions and rapid prototyping, agile software development and network engineering, training systems, logistics support, nuclear engineering and fabrication, and oil and gas engineering. Technical Solutions employs more than 5,000 people working in 35 states and 11 countries, with mobile “fly-away” teams that support emergent situations around the globe.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Mission Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 37,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

