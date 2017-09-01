Hurricane Harvey Relief: Cardtronics and CVS Pharmacy to Offer ‘Surcharge-Free ATM Days’ in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cardtronics (Nasdaq:CATM), the world’s largest ATM owner / operator, in partnership with CVS Pharmacy, today announced the ‘Surcharge-Free ATM Days’ initiative at 250 ATMs in southeast Texas in support of Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts.

Helping Texans focus on their recovery efforts by providing convenient surcharge-free access to cash – ATM surcharge fees1 will be waived, now through Sept. 17, at 250 ATMs hosted at CVS Pharmacy stores in southeast Texas communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Surcharge-Free ATM Days initiative presented by Cardtronics, in partnership with CVS Pharmacy, is open to all consumers, who can confirm they are using a participating ATM with two easy steps:

Find the nearest participating CVS Pharmacy location using the Surcharge-Free ATM Days ATM locator: www.cardtronics.com/houston. Be sure the ATM does not display a surcharge notification screen. If a consumer does not see a surcharge notification screen, they can be confident the ATM transaction is surcharge-free. Please note that any fees an individual’s financial institution may charge for use of the ATM may still apply.

Established in 1993 in Texas, Cardtronics’ North American headquarters and operations are based in Houston.

“Houston is home for hundreds of our employees and that makes it home for Cardtronics,” said Steve Rathgaber, chief executive officer, Cardtronics. “It is our privilege to help Texas communities affected by Hurricane Harvey and the floodwaters that followed by providing people with surcharge-free access to their cash at our ATMs, and it is our sincere hope this provides some measure of relief to Texans in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq:CATM)

Making ATM cash access convenient where people shop, work, and live, Cardtronics is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs, and the customers they share. Cardtronics provides services to approximately 237,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Whether Cardtronics is driving foot traffic for top retailers, enhancing ATM brand presence for card issuers, or expanding card holders’ surcharge-free cash access, Cardtronics is convenient access to cash, when and where consumers need it. Cardtronics is where cash meets commerce.

1 ATM out-of-network fees may still apply as determined by individual financial institutions’ account disclosures and fee schedules. Consumers should check with their financial institution for details.