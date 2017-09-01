Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hurricane Harvey Relief: Cardtronics and CVS Pharmacy to Offer ‘Surcharge-Free ATM Days’ in Southeast Texas

Hurricane Harvey Relief: Cardtronics and CVS Pharmacy to Offer ‘Surcharge-Free ATM Days’ in Southeast Texas

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cardtronics (Nasdaq:CATM), the world’s largest ATM owner / operator, in partnership with CVS Pharmacy, today announced the ‘Surcharge-Free ATM Days’ initiative at 250 ATMs in southeast Texas in support of Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery efforts.

Helping Texans focus on their recovery efforts by providing convenient surcharge-free access to cash – ATM surcharge fees1 will be waived, now through Sept. 17, at 250 ATMs hosted at CVS Pharmacy stores in southeast Texas communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Surcharge-Free ATM Days initiative presented by Cardtronics, in partnership with CVS Pharmacy, is open to all consumers, who can confirm they are using a participating ATM with two easy steps:

  1. Find the nearest participating CVS Pharmacy location using the Surcharge-Free ATM Days ATM locator: www.cardtronics.com/houston.  
  2. Be sure the ATM does not display a surcharge notification screen. If a consumer does not see a surcharge notification screen, they can be confident the ATM transaction is surcharge-free. Please note that any fees an individual’s financial institution may charge for use of the ATM may still apply.

Established in 1993 in Texas, Cardtronics’ North American headquarters and operations are based in Houston.

“Houston is home for hundreds of our employees and that makes it home for Cardtronics,” said Steve Rathgaber, chief executive officer, Cardtronics. “It is our privilege to help Texas communities affected by Hurricane Harvey and the floodwaters that followed by providing people with surcharge-free access to their cash at our ATMs, and it is our sincere hope this provides some measure of relief to Texans in their recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq:CATM)
Making ATM cash access convenient where people shop, work, and live, Cardtronics is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs, and the customers they share. Cardtronics provides services to approximately 237,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Whether Cardtronics is driving foot traffic for top retailers, enhancing ATM brand presence for card issuers, or expanding card holders’ surcharge-free cash access, Cardtronics is convenient access to cash, when and where consumers need it. Cardtronics is where cash meets commerce.

Contact Information:

Media Relations
Nick Pappathopoulos
Director – Public Relations
832-308-4396
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Phillip Chin
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
832-308-4975
[email protected]

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 ATM out-of-network fees may still apply as determined by individual financial institutions’ account disclosures and fee schedules. Consumers should check with their financial institution for details.

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.