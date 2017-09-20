Hurricane Harvey Response and Recovery Demonstrates the Value and Power of Cleartronic’s (CLRI) ReadyOp Software Platform

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cleartronic, Inc. (OTCPINK:CLRI) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyOp Communications, Inc., has been actively involved in the response, operations and recovery from both Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The ReadyOp platform provides government agencies, hospitals, first responders, companies and unified commands with multiple communication capabilities and options in a single, secure website. Client organizations use ReadyOp for daily operations, special event planning, incident management and emergency response and recovery. ReadyOp also includes a powerful communications capability including text, voice, video, and true two-way radio talk group interoperability are also a part of ReadyOp.

One of the ReadyOp’s capabilities is the ability to design and use forms for people and teams to report from other locations. Last year following their annual hurricane response exercise, NASA asked the ReadyOp team to develop an easy way for their employees at the Johnson Space Center to report their location in case an evacuation of the Center was necessary due to a hurricane or other event. That request led to an enhanced form design and use capability in ReadyOp that could be emailed or a link sent by text message to their employees. Using the link, persons could select a single icon on their cellphone to report their GPS position along with the time and date, take pictures or videos if needed, and report other information securely. Since then ReadyOp continued to develop the reporting capability for its clients.

Today, ReadyOp forms are used by their clients nationwide and internationally for tracking status of resources and events, for reporting damage assessments, for “See Something, Say Something” reports and much more. The ability for persons to report their GPS location, pictures, status and other information easily is a great asset. When reported, the information is immediately available on their organization’s ReadyOp dashboard for review and use.

“We have many clients who use forms they have designed in ReadyOp for everyday operations and for special reporting such as ‘See Something, Say Something’ reports. The ability to send information quickly, easily and securely from a cellphone makes the reporting process simple and efficient. The receiving organization then receives the information instantly and can review, analyze and respond, including re-distributing the information to the appropriate people and groups immediately. This is just one of ReadyOp’s capabilities, and it showed great value in Hurricane Harvey and currently in the Hurricane Irma recovery operations. Already thousands of reports have been submitted to our ReadyOp clients,” said Marc Moore, CEO of ReadyOp.

The design and use of forms are just one of many of ReadyOp’s capabilities. ReadyOp serves as a single platform for planning, communications, command, and control, regional fusion and continuity of operations for organizations nationwide including law enforcement, fire departments, hospitals, schools and universities, corporations and government agencies at the local, state and federal levels.

