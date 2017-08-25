Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 4, thousands in Texas flee

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Reuters) – Hurricane Harvey moved closer to the Texas coast on Friday and residents were warned to take shelter from 125 mile-per-hour winds and 12-foot ocean surges when the most powerful storm in over a decade slams the mainland United States.
