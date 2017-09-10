Hurricane Irma roars into Florida Keys, brings deadly storm surge

FORT MYERS, Fla (Reuters) – Hurricane Irma’s northern edge crashed into the Florida Keys on Sunday, bringing a double barrel threat of destructive winds and life-threatening storm surges that sparked one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia urges dialogue to solve Gulf crisis - September 10, 2017
- Iranian warship turns away U.S. battleship: Tasnim - September 10, 2017
- After insurgents’ truce, Myanmar says ‘we don’t negotiate with terrorists’ - September 10, 2017