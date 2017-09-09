Hurricane Irma strengthens, tears into Cuba’s northern coast

(Reuters) – Hurricane Irma walloped Cuba’s northern coast on Saturday as a Category 5 storm, as millions of Florida residents were ordered to evacuate after the storm killed 21 people in the eastern Caribbean and left catastrophic destruction in its wake.
