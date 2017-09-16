(Reuters) – Hurricane Jose is expected to pass east of the North Carolina coast on Monday and remain off the U.S. East Coast from Virginia to New England, while Tropical Storm Maria formed and is forecast to become a hurricane early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Waymo seeks delay in self-driving trade secret trial against Uber - September 16, 2017
- Hurricane Jose staying off U.S. East Coast as Storm Maria forms - September 16, 2017
- U.S. attends meeting on Paris climate accord, still plans to withdraw - September 16, 2017