Hurricane Maria clobbers Puerto Rico, plunges island into darkness

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (Reuters) – Hurricane Maria, the strongest storm to strike Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years, carved a path of destruction through the U.S. territory on Wednesday, causing severe flooding and plunging the island into darkness as the storm’s death toll in the Caribbean rose to at least 10.
