Hurricane Maria gathers more strength on course through eastern Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (Reuters) – The fourth major Atlantic hurricane of the year, Maria, gathered strength on Monday as it churned through the eastern Caribbean, bearing down on the tiny island nation of Dominica while on a likely collision course with the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
