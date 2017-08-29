CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) announces that CFO Jon McKenzie will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference in New York.
Details:
Date: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017
Time: 12:25 p.m. Mountain Time (2:25 p.m. Eastern Time)
A link to the audio webcast of the event will be available at the start of the presentation on Husky’s website.
Event link: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
CONTACT: Investor and Media Inquiries: Rob Knowles, Manager, Investor Relations 587-747-2116 Mel Duvall, Manager, Media & Issues 403-513-7602
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline - August 29, 2017
- Husky Energy to Present at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference - August 29, 2017
- Power Event Merges Financial Investors with Industry Leaders - August 29, 2017