IBA SA : IBA and Elekta enter an MOU regarding a comprehensive partnership including joint software development and sales to advance proton therapy treatments

SAN DIEGO, September 23, 2017 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications) and Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that they have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to agree to work closely together in software development as well as the sales and marketing of each other’s products. The announcement was made at the occasion of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, which is taking place September 24-27 in San Diego.

The companies intend to co-invest in developing new functionality for proton therapy treatment in Elekta’s Monaco® treatment planning system and MOSAIQ® oncology information system. The purpose is to offer a more seamless experience for comprehensive radiotherapy departments and further improve patient care.

In addition to the software development collaboration, both companies expect to offer a joint portfolio of radiation therapy solutions and co-market each other’s products, based on a shared vision of integration and adaptive radiation therapy.

Richard Hausmann, President and CEO of Elekta, says: “We believe that proton therapy is an important tool in radiation treatment for specific indications and we are very pleased to partner with IBA, the global leader in proton therapy, to further integrate their products into our software solutions.”

Olivier Legrain, IBA CEO, adds: “Elekta has always been a pioneer in the field of radiation therapy. Our culture of innovation and collaboration fits well with Elekta and we are excited to join forces based on a shared vision of integration.”

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is a global medical technology company focused on bringing integrated and innovative solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company is the worldwide technology leader in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA’s proton therapy solutions are flexible and adaptable, allowing customers to choose from universal full-scale proton therapy centers as well as compact, single room solutions. In addition, IBA also has a radiation dosimetry business and develops particle accelerators for the medical world and industry. Headquartered in Belgium and employing about 1,500 people worldwide, IBA has installed systems across the world.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange NYSE EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).
More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Elekta
Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

