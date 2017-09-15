IBC Advanced Alloys To Appeal Arbitration Award

FRANKLIN, Ind., Sept. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V:IB) (OTCQB:IAALF) (“IBC” or the “Company”) a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, announces that it intends to appeal an arbitration award made in favor of the former co-owner of Beralcast, which IBC purchased in 2010 and which now serves as the Company’s beryllium-aluminum alloys operating division.

An arbitrator with the International Center for Dispute Resolution has ordered IBC to pay Gerald R. Hoolahan, the former co-owner of Beralcast, a total of approximately US$1.24 million in damages resulting from an alleged breach of contract relating to the sale, and an additional US$155,697 in attorney’s fees, costs and expenses.

IBC vigorously disputes the allegations and intends to appeal the arbitrators’ award.

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC’s Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC’s Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC’s has production facilities in Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IB” and the OTCQB under the symbol “IAALF”.

