Icahn Enterprises L.P. Completes Sale of the Former Fontainebleau Las Vegas Property for $600 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) today announced that it completed the sale of the unfinished development property and partially developed casino located at 2755 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada, which was formally known as the Fontainebleau (the “Fontainebleau”), to an affiliate of The Witkoff Group LLC and New Valley LLC for aggregate consideration of $600 million. IEP originally acquired the Fontainebleau for a price of $148 million in February 2010.

Carl C. Icahn, Chairman of IEP, stated: “We are pleased to announce the sale of the Fontainebleau, which was one of Icahn Enterprise’s hidden gems carried at $143 million on our balance sheet and in our statement of indicative net asset value as of June 30, 2017. IEP acquired this asset when others were unwilling to invest, and the sale has resulted in a gain of approximately $457 million for our unit holders. This successful investment is an example of our “contrarian” modus operandi, which seeks to invest in undervalued assets and businesses, nurture, guide and improve their condition and operations, and ultimately sell them for large gains. This is our second significant transaction this year, as we previously disclosed the sale of American Railcar Leasing LLC in June, which resulted in a gain of approximately $1.521 billion for our unit holders.”

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in ten primary business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Metals, Railcar, Gaming, Mining, Food Packaging, Real Estate and Home Fashion.

