Icarus Jet Announces International Trip Support

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Icarus Jet, with its International Trip support team, provides an optimized and highly accurate Runway Analysis – Takeoff and Landing performance data, and Weight and balance information for the corporate aviation industry through APG (Aircraft Performance Group). This data satisfies the requirements of most CAA’s around the World including the FAA and EASA.

Our highly trained dispatchers in our Trip Support ops can assist you in achieving the required performance by guiding you through the analysis and help you in deciding a “Go-No Go” situation. Our dispatchers are well versed with high elevation airports around the world, including – Lugano (Italy), Bolzano (Italy), Bouchs (Switzerland) and Aspen, Vail (Colorado). Our services include:

  • Runway Analysis with Integrated Weight and Balance.
  • Driftdown calculation.
  • Special Departure Procedures.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a one aircraft/one pilot operation or a large corporation with multiple aircraft; fuel will always be 35% of the operating cost of your aircraft. Let Icarus Jet’s expertise and resources cut down your fuel cost substantially.

We are globally available with discounted Jet-A fuel. Icarus Jet is one of the largest resellers of Jet-A. You will not need a fuel card or a credit application to purchase fuel if you use Icarus Jet. One email or phone call to Icarus Jet and the fuel release will be at your destination and in your flight package. Our dispatching team is available 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

When you add fuel tankering to our reduced-cost fuel we can reduce your operating cost by 3 to 7%. Call for a quote today!

Permit types available through Icarus Jet:

  • Non-scheduled Overflight Permit
  • Non-scheduled Landing Permit
  • Scheduled Airline Overflight Permit (Season Block)
  • Diplomatic Clearance / Diplomatic Overflight and Landing Permit

Simply call or email us to have an application made on your behalf. Same day or expedited service is available depending on the type of flight.

We specialize in arranging emergency or last minute permits. We would appreciate a 24 hour notice, but in most cases we can accomplish the mission in critical time.

For the majority of one-off permit applications, we will require a copy of the following:

  • Aircraft Certificate of Registration
  • Aircraft Certificate of Airworthiness (if restricted please supply details)
  • Insurance Certificate (showing worldwide coverage or country specific coverage)
  • Pilot License and Medical
CONTACT: Please contact us with your queries:
Website: http://www.icarusjet.com
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (972) 364.1833
