Iceland Leading Indicator – Fish catches lead the push higher

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Sept. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Analytica Composite Leading Indicator (CLI) for Iceland rose in August by 0.3 per cent. This follows a contraction for the past four consecutive months. The values for February through August were revised downwards. The CLI still indicates growth may be normalizing.

Three of the six components rose on the previous month. After adjusting for seasonality and long-term trend there is a rise in the value of fish catches, merchandise imports and the MSCI World equities index. The increasing value of fish catches constitutes the single largest factor contributing to the CLI rise. The long-term trend of some important CLI components remains strong. The main risk factors continue to include some external factors mainly in relation to the geopolitical situation. Also, general elections have been announced in Iceland on October 28. A prolonged government crisis could produce a negative impact.

Turning points of the CLI tend to precede turning points in economic activity relative to trend by approximately six months. Economic activity is measured by Gross Domestic Product published by the Statistical Bureau of Iceland. The calculation of Analytica’s CLI is based on methodology adopted by the OECD.

There are six components of Analytica’s CLI. These are: Fish catches, inflation adjusted debit card turnover, number of tourists visiting Iceland, the MSCI World equities index, inflation adjusted imports and the Gallup Index of Consumer Confidence. For August, two of the six underlying components rise year on year. However, three of the six components rise on the previous month.

Table 1 shows the development of the CLI during the past twelve months. The value for August drops to 99.6 or by 0.3 per cent. This value serves as an indicator to economic activity six months into the future, i.e. February 2018. A value of 100 indicates GDP in line with its long-term trend.

Table 1. Analytica’s CLI 2016-2017    
           
    Change in %   Indication
  Index on month YOY   for month
2016          
  August 101.2 0.0 % 0.7 %   Feb. 2017
  September 101.1 0.0 % 0.5 %   March
  October 101.0 -0.2 % 0.3 %   April
  November 100.7 -0.3 % -0.2 %   May
  December 100.3 -0.3 % -0.8 %   June
2017          
  January 100.1 -0.3 % -1.2 %   July
  February 100.1 0.0 % -1.2 %   August
  March 100.2 0.1 % -1.0 %   Sept.
  April 100.1 -0.1 % -1.1 %   Oct.
  May 99.8 -0.3 % -1.4 %   Nov.
  June 99.4 -0.4 % -1.7 %   Dec.
  July 99.3 -0.2 % -1.9 %   Jan. 2018
  August 99.6 0.3 % -1.6 %   Feb.

The September Composite Leading Indicator is scheduled for release on October 18, 2017.

Further information is provided by Analytica’s CEO, Mr. Yngvi Hardarson
Tel. +354 5278890 – email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
