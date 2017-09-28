IDEX expands customer engagements in the biometric smart card market

Breaking News
Oslo, Norway, 28 September 2017 – IDEX, a leading provider of fingerprint solutions for mass markets, today announced the sampling of its smart card sensors with several new card integrators in Asia Pacific for access control and government ID applications.

“Deployment of biometric authentication solutions for smart cards is accelerating globally, and we are receiving strong interest for our sensors from a range of large-scale end-customers and ecosystem partners,” said Dr. Hemant Mardia. “Card integrators are giving consistent feedback that our sensors are uniquely ready for card mass production. Our priority is driving leadership in multiple large verticals in the card market”, he continues.

IDEX recently expanded its sensor solution by launching an ultra-compact matcher algorithm optimized for biometric cards. The product solutions currently sampling include biometric modules, which are complete and easy-to-implement, as well as biometric sensors, which give the card integrators increased flexibility in design.

The company’s off-chip technology enables a differentiated solution ideally suited for smart card integration. IDEX’ sensors provide a larger sensing area to deliver real world usability and convenience at a highly competitive cost. The sensor is uniquely bendable and reliable as it is made of polymer. IDEX’s  approach has already been validated as the solution of choice for a leader in the card payment space.

About IDEX
IDEX is a leading developer of advanced fingerprint sensor technology and products. The company’s technology is used in a range of biometrically enabled applications within three core markets: smart cards, mobile, and Internet of Things (IoT). IDEX’s addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion unit opportunity.

IDEX’s technology includes both the conventional silicon sensor and a unique off-chip technology, which means that the company can offer its partners solutions which are flexible and cost efficient.

IDEX ASA (ticker IDEX) is a Norwegian company, founded in 1996 and listed on the Oslo stock exchange in 2010. For more information, please visit www.idex.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

