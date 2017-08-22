Breaking News
Home / Top News / IDEX to participate at upcoming financial conferences

IDEX to participate at upcoming financial conferences

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Oslo, Norway, 22 August 2017 – IDEX ASA, a leading developer of advanced fingerprint solutions for mass markets, participates at the DNB Nordic Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) Conference in Oslo, Norway today. The company’s CFO Henrik Knudtzon will present to investors at 08.30am and the company will host meetings with investors and analysts following the group presentation.

Please find the presentation held at the conference enclosed.

IDEX Executive Management, will also participate at the J.P. Morgan Small/ Mid Cap CEO Conference in London, UK, on Tuesday 12 September 2017.

Contact:
Charlotte Knudsen, Director of IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959, [email protected]

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/idexasa

About IDEX

IDEX develops and sells advanced fingerprint sensor technology and products. The company’s technology is used in a range of biometrically enabled applications within three core markets: Smartcards, mobile, and Internet of Things (IoT). IDEX’s addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion unit opportunity.

IDEX’s technology includes both the conventional silicon sensor and a unique off-chip technology, which means that the company can offer its partners solutions which are flexible and cost efficient.

IDEX ASA (ticker IDEX) is a Norwegian company, founded in 1996 and listed on the Oslo stock exchange in 2010. For more information, please visit www.idex.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36174226-d199-4852-a43d-5240be791b1b

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.