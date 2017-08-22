IDEX to participate at upcoming financial conferences

Oslo, Norway, 22 August 2017 – IDEX ASA, a leading developer of advanced fingerprint solutions for mass markets, participates at the DNB Nordic Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) Conference in Oslo, Norway today. The company’s CFO Henrik Knudtzon will present to investors at 08.30am and the company will host meetings with investors and analysts following the group presentation.

Please find the presentation held at the conference enclosed.

IDEX Executive Management, will also participate at the J.P. Morgan Small/ Mid Cap CEO Conference in London, UK, on Tuesday 12 September 2017.

Contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, Director of IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959, [email protected]

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/idexasa

About IDEX

IDEX develops and sells advanced fingerprint sensor technology and products. The company’s technology is used in a range of biometrically enabled applications within three core markets: Smartcards, mobile, and Internet of Things (IoT). IDEX’s addressable market represents a fast-growing multi-billion unit opportunity.

IDEX’s technology includes both the conventional silicon sensor and a unique off-chip technology, which means that the company can offer its partners solutions which are flexible and cost efficient.

IDEX ASA (ticker IDEX) is a Norwegian company, founded in 1996 and listed on the Oslo stock exchange in 2010. For more information, please visit www.idex.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36174226-d199-4852-a43d-5240be791b1b