(Reuters) – Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Wednesday that Mexico will leave the negotiating table if U.S. President Donald Trump goes ahead with a threat to start the process of withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- If Trump pulls trigger on NAFTA withdrawal, Mexico will walk away - August 30, 2017
- Financial firms fear turmoil over fraught U.S. debt ceiling talks - August 30, 2017
- Exclusive: At least $23 billion of property affected by Hurricane Harvey – Reuters analysis - August 30, 2017