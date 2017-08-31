Breaking News
IGE+XAO: Declaration of the own share transactions (as of 28 August 2017) made within the share buy-back program approved by the Combined General Meeting of 27 January 2017

IGE+XAO
Société Anonyme au capital de 5 497 030 euros
Siège social : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac
31770 COLOMIERS
338 514 987 RCS Toulouse

Regulated information

Declaration of the own share transactions (as of 28 August 2017) made within the share buy-back program approved by the Combined General Meeting of 27 January 2017

Detailed information is available on http://www.ige-xao.com/en/company/investors/regulated-information/holding-of-share-capital/declaration-about-monthly-share-purchases/declaration-of-the-own-share-transactions-made-within-the-share-buy-back-program-as-of-28-august-2017

Name of the issuer Issuer identification code Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price Market
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 24/02/2017 FR0000030827 191 84.00 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 27/02/2017 FR0000030827 191 83.4602 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 31/03/2017 FR0000030827 102 87.88 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 03/04/2017 FR0000030827 106 87.04 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 28/06/2017 FR0000030827 10,526 95.00 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 20/07/2017 FR0000030827 87 98.50 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 27/07/2017 FR0000030827 10,100 99.00 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 28/07/2017 FR0000030827 83 98.50 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 03/08/2017 FR0000030827 174 98.8481 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 04/08/2017 FR0000030827 176 98.85 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 07/08/2017 FR0000030827 195 97.49 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 09/08/2017 FR0000030827 200 97.00 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 10/08/2017 FR0000030827 85 97.00 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 24/08/2017 FR0000030827 118 98.00 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
IGE XAO 969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85 28/08/2017 FR0000030827 30,096 98.325 XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)

ABOUT THE IGE+XAO GROUP
For over 31 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help manufacturers in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called “Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation”. IGE+XAO has built a range of Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation software designed for all the manufacturers. IGE+XAO employs 390 people around the world at 33 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 86,400 licences distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com.

IGE+XAO GROUP CONTACTS
IGE+XAO Group, 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90312 – 31773 Colomiers cedex – France
Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37 – www.ige-xao.com
Listed on NYSE Euronext Paris – Compartment C – ISIN FR 0000030827
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index
Analysts/ Investors contact: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group): +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36
Press contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches +33 (0)5 62 74 36 02

