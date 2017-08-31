IGE+XAO: Declaration of the own share transactions (as of 28 August 2017) made within the share buy-back program approved by the Combined General Meeting of 27 January 2017

IGE+XAO
Société Anonyme au capital de 5 497 030 euros
Siège social : 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac
31770 COLOMIERS
338 514 987 RCS Toulouse
Regulated information
Declaration of the own share transactions (as of 28 August 2017) made within the share buy-back program approved by the Combined General Meeting of 27 January 2017
Detailed information is available on http://www.ige-xao.com/en/company/investors/regulated-information/holding-of-share-capital/declaration-about-monthly-share-purchases/declaration-of-the-own-share-transactions-made-within-the-share-buy-back-program-as-of-28-august-2017
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identification code
|Day of the transaction
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price
|Market
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|24/02/2017
|FR0000030827
|191
|84.00
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|27/02/2017
|FR0000030827
|191
|83.4602
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|31/03/2017
|FR0000030827
|102
|87.88
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|03/04/2017
|FR0000030827
|106
|87.04
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|28/06/2017
|FR0000030827
|10,526
|95.00
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|20/07/2017
|FR0000030827
|87
|98.50
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|27/07/2017
|FR0000030827
|10,100
|99.00
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|28/07/2017
|FR0000030827
|83
|98.50
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|03/08/2017
|FR0000030827
|174
|98.8481
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|04/08/2017
|FR0000030827
|176
|98.85
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|07/08/2017
|FR0000030827
|195
|97.49
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|09/08/2017
|FR0000030827
|200
|97.00
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|10/08/2017
|FR0000030827
|85
|97.00
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|24/08/2017
|FR0000030827
|118
|98.00
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
|IGE XAO
|969500PQ2JNC0EOG2K85
|28/08/2017
|FR0000030827
|30,096
|98.325
|XPAR (Euronext – Euronext Paris)
ABOUT THE IGE+XAO GROUP
For over 31 years, the IGE+XAO Group has been a software publisher designing, producing, selling and supporting a range of Computer Aided Design (CAD), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Simulation software dedicated to Electrical Engineering. These software products have been designed to help manufacturers in the design and maintenance of the electrical part of any type of installation. This type of CAD/PLM/Simulation is called “Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation”. IGE+XAO has built a range of Electrical CAD/PLM/Simulation software designed for all the manufacturers. IGE+XAO employs 390 people around the world at 33 sites and in 22 countries, and has more than 86,400 licences distributed around the world. IGE+XAO is a reference in its field. For more information: http://www.ige-xao.com.
IGE+XAO GROUP CONTACTS
IGE+XAO Group, 16 Boulevard Déodat de Séverac – CS 90312 – 31773 Colomiers cedex – France
Phone: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36 – Fax: +33 (0)5 62 74 36 37 – www.ige-xao.com
Listed on NYSE Euronext Paris – Compartment C – ISIN FR 0000030827
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index
Analysts/ Investors contact: Alain Di Crescenzo (Chairman of the Group): +33 (0)5 62 74 36 36
Press contact: Rozenn Nerrand-Destouches +33 (0)5 62 74 36 02
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a233ab82-edf8-48a5-bf4b-581b34efccfc
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. PUBLISHES STATUTORY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - August 31, 2017
- ST1 NORDIC OY, INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2017 - August 31, 2017
- IGE+XAO: Declaration of the own share transactions (as of 28 August 2017) made within the share buy-back program approved by the Combined General Meeting of 27 January 2017 - August 31, 2017