II Transatlantic Establishes New Area Franchisee in South Carolina Amidst Q1/Q2 2017 Growth

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — II Transatlantic, the worldwide parent franchisor of independently owned and operated Instant Imprints Franchise centers, today announced an existing franchisee is expanding its investment in Instant Imprints through the purchase of a regional area license to develop the brand for the state of South Carolina. The franchisee is expanding its investment in Instant Imprints after strong 2016 and 2017 financial performance, achieving sales growth in its current business of 20%

Instant Imprints has created a “one-stop image shop” for branding any organization or company logos and messages on all types of material and products. The brand through its franchise network offers VISIBLITY for clients through multiple channels.

Instant Imprints centers provide franchisees with a unique value proposition and diversified business platform, with competitive fees and world-class administrative and marketing support designed to accelerate growth, achieve profitability and maximize return-on-franchise investment. The Company’s business platform enables franchisees to grow multiple business segments, providing customers with customizable promotional products, branded apparel, t-shirts, signs & banners and digital print services.

Ralph Askar, the CEO of Instant Imprints, commented that this development validates and supports one of the key initiatives present within Instant Imprints. “One of our key initiatives for expansion is having business partners in each community who can assist us with recruitment and provide local support to new and existing franchisees,” adding that, “Having an existing franchisee purchase an area license is very exciting as they are fully trained and have a proven track record. It is also validation for our concept showing we are growing organically from within the network.”

Mr. Askar has special comments for those that are already franchisees of the Instant Imprints brand. “Awarding area franchise licenses to our existing franchisees who have trust, confidence, and a proven record of success is great and shortens the learning curve.” The Instant Imprints brand isn’t just expanding in South Carolina, but also across the US and Canada with over 12 centers planned to open during 2017.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements included in this press release, which express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those regarding future financial performance or results, or which are not historical facts, are “forward- looking” statements as that term is defined in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “expect”, “plan”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “estimate”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to industry conditions, regulatory changes, general economic conditions, interest rates, competition, and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About II Transatlantic, Inc.

Based in San Diego, California, II Transatlantic, Inc. is the worldwide franchisor of independently owned and operated Instant Imprints centers located in the U.S. and Canada. The US corporate entity under No Frills Franchising, Inc. and in Canada under II CA, Inc. For franchise information visit www.instantimprints.com/franchise, and for general information visit www.instantimprints.com.

