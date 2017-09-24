Breaking News
iLOOKABOUT Launches New Mobile Appraiser Product at IAAO Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) (“iLOOKABOUT” or “the Company”) today announced that it has launched its newest product, the GeoViewport (“GVP”) Mobile Appraiser, at the opening of the International Association of Assessing Officers (“IAAO”) 2017 Conference currently being held in Las Vegas, Nevada.  GVP Mobile Appraiser rounds out the iLOOKABOUT software suite aimed at the property assessment marketplace. 

Designed to facilitate physical property inspections, the GVP Mobile Appraiser provides automated task management for data collection, optimized routing, real-time navigation to support data entry, sketch review and photo capture capabilities.  In combination with the additional features of geo-location recording, geo-controlled data entry and user labeling and notation, the GVP Mobile Appraiser offers significant productivity enhancements to the workflow of the in-field appraiser.  GVP Mobile Appraiser is both cross-browser and cross-device compatible.

“The GVP Mobile Appraiser has incorporated input from a number of County Government Property Appraisal Offices who are technology leaders in the industry,” remarked Jeff Young, iLOOKABOUT’s President, “As a client focused organization, iLOOKABOUT has a history of developing software to meet the evolving needs of the assessment marketplace, and we are confident that our expanded platform will significantly improve staff productivity of Property Assessor’s Offices.”

“The GVP Mobile Appraiser significantly improves the customer experience with one of our key applications and we look forward to helping our clients meet their needs with this new enhanced product offering,” said Laurence Rose, Chief Executive Officer of iLOOKABOUT.  

iLOOKABOUT is booking appointments for personal demonstrations of GVP Mobile Appraiser at Booth #229 during the IAAO conference. 

About iLOOKABOUT

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company’s proprietary StreetScapeTM imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort™, unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPortTM which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA. 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: Corporate Contact:                     

Laurence Rose
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
1 (647) 920-6383

Product Sales Contact:     

Jeff Young
President
[email protected] 
1 (519) 671-2188

Rod Miller
Director – Sales
[email protected]
1 (519) 521-6283
