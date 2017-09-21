Immunicum AB (publ) to Present Preclinical Data on Ilixadencel’s Mode of Action at the SITC Meeting in the US

Press Release

21 September 2017

Immunicum AB (publ) to Present Preclinical Data on Ilixadencel’s Mode of Action at the SITC Meeting in the US

Immunicum AB (publ; First North Premier: IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, today announced that the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has accepted an abstract on ilixadencel’s mode of action for a poster presentation at the SITC 32nd Annual Meeting, held November 8-12, 2017 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The poster titled “In vitro mode of action of ilixadencel – a cell-based allogeneic immune primer for intratumoral administration” will be presented by Immunicum’s Chief Scientific Officer, Alex Karlsson-Parra. Immunicum will announce the complete data through a press release following the presentation. The date and time of the presentation will be available through the event section on Immunicum’s website once public.

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor relations, sweden

Helena Stångberg

Hallvarsson & Halvarsson

Telephone: + 46 709 71 12 53

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor and Media Relations EU/US

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer eller Stephanie May

Telephone: +49 89 2424 3494 or + 49 175 571 1562

E-mail: [email protected] or [email protected]

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Redeye AB

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 545 013 31

www.redeye.se