Press Release
21 September 2017
Immunicum AB (publ) to Present Preclinical Data on Ilixadencel’s Mode of Action at the SITC Meeting in the US
Immunicum AB (publ; First North Premier: IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, today announced that the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has accepted an abstract on ilixadencel’s mode of action for a poster presentation at the SITC 32nd Annual Meeting, held November 8-12, 2017 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
The poster titled “In vitro mode of action of ilixadencel – a cell-based allogeneic immune primer for intratumoral administration” will be presented by Immunicum’s Chief Scientific Officer, Alex Karlsson-Parra. Immunicum will announce the complete data through a press release following the presentation. The date and time of the presentation will be available through the event section on Immunicum’s website once public.
For more information, please contact:
Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52
E-mail: [email protected]
Investor relations, sweden
Helena Stångberg
Hallvarsson & Halvarsson
Telephone: + 46 709 71 12 53
E-mail: [email protected]
Investor and Media Relations EU/US
MacDougall Biomedical Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer eller Stephanie May
Telephone: +49 89 2424 3494 or + 49 175 571 1562
E-mail: [email protected] or [email protected]
The Company’s Certified Adviser is Redeye AB
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 545 013 31
www.redeye.se
|about IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. www.immunicum.com
