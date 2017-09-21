Breaking News
Home / Top News / Immunicum AB (publ) to Present Preclinical Data on Ilixadencel’s Mode of Action at the SITC Meeting in the US

Immunicum AB (publ) to Present Preclinical Data on Ilixadencel’s Mode of Action at the SITC Meeting in the US

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

 

Press Release

21 September 2017

Immunicum AB (publ) to Present Preclinical Data on Ilixadencel’s Mode of Action at the SITC Meeting in the US

Immunicum AB (publ; First North Premier: IMMU.ST) a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel immune-priming cancer treatment against a variety of solid tumors, today announced that the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has accepted an abstract on ilixadencel’s mode of action for a poster presentation at the SITC 32nd Annual Meeting, held November 8-12, 2017 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The poster titled “In vitro mode of action of ilixadencel – a cell-based allogeneic immune primer for intratumoral administration” will be presented by Immunicum’s Chief Scientific Officer, Alex Karlsson-Parra. Immunicum will announce the complete data through a press release following the presentation. The date and time of the presentation will be available through the event section on Immunicum’s website once public.

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor relations, sweden

Helena Stångberg
Hallvarsson & Halvarsson
Telephone: + 46 709 71 12 53
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor and Media Relations EU/US 

MacDougall Biomedical Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer eller Stephanie May
Telephone: +49 89 2424 3494 or + 49 175 571 1562
E-mail: [email protected] or [email protected]

The Company’s Certified Adviser is Redeye AB
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 545 013 31
www.redeye.se

about IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient’s own immune system to fight cancer. The company’s lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier. www.immunicum.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.