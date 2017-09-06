IMP Consulting Joins the UnaVista Partner Programme as an Implementation Partner in North America

Breaking News
Boston, MA, Sept. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMP Consulting announced a partnership agreement with London Stock Exchange Group’s global regulatory compliance and data platform, UnaVista. IMP, a leader in trade order management and compliance system implementation, joins the world’s leading financial services and regulatory technology firms as part of UnaVista’s Partner Programme. The two firms unite under the goal of helping their clients meet the January 3, 2018 deadline for operational and regulatory compliance with MIFIR transaction reporting. 

As trade order management and compliance system experts, IMP will help North American asset managers to capture the information that they need to meet MiFID II/MIFIR reporting requirements. Under the partnership, IMP is granted the ability to create and run test programs within UnaVista’s  MiFIR UAT (User Acceptance Testing)  environment, helping to ensure a successful and on-time implementation for their mutual clients. 

“Clients can benefit from the experience IMP has gained from similar engagements deployed on other OMS partner platforms, especially when workflow adjustments are advisable for exporting data to UnaVista,” said Jane Stabile, President of IMP. “UnaVista’s long-term experience with regulatory reporting, coupled with their unique offering as an EMIR trade repository and MiFID Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) makes them the ideal partner for IMP Consulting.” 

Wendy Collins, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, UnaVista, commented, “We are delighted to partner with IMP Consulting. Having a firm with IMP’s grounding in the order management space will help ensure UnaVista’s clients in North America have organized their data so it can be easily exported onto the platform. With MiFIR going live in four months, the fewer iterations of this process, the better the experience for our shared clients.”

IMP recently launched an online resource center for asset management firms preparing for MiFID II. Please visit http://www.impconsults.com/mifid2preparation for webinars, training videos, articles, timelines and more.

About IMP Consulting

IMP Consulting is the industry leader in OMS implementation and compliance solutions for buy-side investment management firms and hedge funds. IMP also offers advisory services, system review and selection, and management of outsourced projects across the front, middle and back-office. Known for their deep subject matter expertise in Trade Order Management, Compliance, Performance and Accounting Systems, IMP’s consultants understand the commercial landscape and have broad, hands-on experience with the world’s leading investment software products. To learn more, please visit www.impconsults.com or call (617) 314-7415.

About UnaVista
UnaVista is LSEG’s hosted technology platform, helping firms reduce operational and regulatory risk. The platform assists over 5,000 counterparties reporting in excess of 5 billion transactions annually with 60,000 users in 86 countries.

UnaVista’s Partner Programme brings together the world’s leading financial services technology and consultancy firms to help the markets become more efficient and reduce operational and regulatory risk. Located in more than 200 cities around the world, UnaVista’s partner ecosystem provides clients with a wide variety of options to comply with regulations across the globe such as MiFID II, Global Derivative Reporting, CAT, MAR and many more.

