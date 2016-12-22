Impera Gives Back 

Breaking News
OWEGO, Dec. 22, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

 The end of 2016 has been very eventful for the fastest-growing marketing firm in the Southern Tier region. Impera Marketing has experienced its biggest year in growth and this progress hasn’t gone unnoticed. Company President, William Pinkett, was awarded Comeback Manager of the Year at the company’s 2016 October convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It truly is remarkable to be looking back on the goals we set going into this year and to realize that we not only accomplished them, but also surpassed them,” Assistant Manager, Michael Watkins stated, in reference to the close of the calendar year.  

With this strength and rapid growth, Impera Marketing has not lost sight of the importance of giving back to surrounding comminutes. Through research, Pinkett discovered Young Life: Bronx. Young Life is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe haven for expectant youths. In a comparison of all New York City boroughs, the Bronx has the highest percentage of teenage pregnancies. The volunteers that make up this non-profit have dedicated themselves to aiding young mothers and their children.

On November 27, 2016, Pinkett dedicated $4,000 to this cause and created a partnership with them. “I cannot think of a better use for the money” Pinkett shared. “These are individuals whom greatly care about improving the lives of those around them. I want to be a part of that because I would like to see more of that in this world. I only invest in causes I truly feel passionate about.”

Gearing up to hit the ground running in 2017 with goals of more territory expansions and promotions within the company, Impera Marketing will continue to recognize and support charities both locally and nationally. “Having more only means you are capable of giving more,” Pinkett mentioned during a recent meeting. “We are very fortunate to have experienced the success we have this year. We will end this final quarter with our heads held high and ready for the new challenges 2017 will bring.”

