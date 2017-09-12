IMPORTANT BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTOR REMINDER: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the common stock of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) pursuant to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”).

Investors who have incurred losses in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have purchased shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. and would like to assist with the litigation process as a lead plaintiff, you may, no later than October 16, 2017, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

Our filed complaint charges that Blue Apron violated the Securities Act of 1933 because the Registration Statement failed to disclose that:

rather than continue to significantly increase spending on advertising, Blue Apron had already decided to significantly reduce spending on advertising in Q2 2017, which would hurt sales and profit margins in future quarters;



that Blue Apron was already experiencing adverse on-time in-full rates, meaning orders were not arriving on time or with all the ingredients needed, which was hurting customer retention; and



that the Company had run into delays in Q2 2017 with its new factory in Linden, New Jersey.

Subsequent to the IPO, Blue Apron’s stock declined immediately, declining below $5 per share less than two months after the IPO on June 28, 2017 — a decline of 50% from the $10 per share IPO price.

