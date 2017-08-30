IMPORTANT DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES LIMITED INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of purchasers of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) (“Dr. Reddy’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RDY) between June 17, 2015 and August 10, 2017, inclusive (“the Class Period”).

Dr. Reddy’s is a pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India.

The filed complaint alleges that Dr. Reddy’s lacked an effective corporate quality system, and as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading.

On November 6, 2015, Dr. Reddy’s revealed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding inadequate quality control standards at three of its manufacturing plants in India. Following this news, the price of Dr. Reddy’s ADRs fell 18%, to close at $53.50 on November 6, 2015.

On August 10, 2017, Dr. Reddy’s revealed that the Regulatory of Germany (Regierung von Oberbayern) did not renew the good manufacturing practices (GMP) compliance certificate of a formulations manufacturing unit of Dr. Reddy’s German subsidiary, betapharm Arzneimittel, located in Hyderabad, India, following a recent inspection of the plant. On this news, the ADR price dropped $1.92 per share, or approximately 6%, on August 10, 2017.

