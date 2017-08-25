IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against The Advisory Board Company and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against The Advisory Board Company (“Advisory Board” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ABCO) for possible violations of federal securities laws between January 21, 2015 and February 23, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 2, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Advisory Board made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that there were severe integration problems associated with its acquisition of Royall and, as a consequence of these integration problems, the Company had no basis to increase the revenue guidance for Royall during the Class Period. When this information reached the public, shares of Advisory Board dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

