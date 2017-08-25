IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against TechnipFMC plc and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Khang & Khang LLP (the “Firm”) announces a securities class action lawsuit against TechnipFMC plc (“TechnipFMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FTI). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between April 27, 2017 and July 24, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the October 2, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased TechnipFMC shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at [email protected]

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, TechnipFMC made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company had a material weakness in its internal control over rates used in the calculations of the foreign currency effects on certain of its engineering and construction projects; that TechnipFMC lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and thus the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On this news, shares of TechnipFMC dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

